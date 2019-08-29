NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A woman is a person of interest in a hit-and-run in Norwalk, according to police.
They released a surveillance picture of her on Thursday.
The incident happened on July 31 at the Shorehaven Mobil Gas Station on East Avenue.
No other details about the incident were released.
Anyone who can identify the woman in the picture is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3051.
Tips can also be anonymously left on the department's tip line at 203-854-3111.
