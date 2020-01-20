PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Police in Plainville hope the public can help identify a suspected shoplifter accomplice.
They released a surveillance photo of a woman on Monday.
They said the woman was a conspirator in a shoplifting incident at the Big Y grocery store in town.
There's no word on what was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call Plainville police at 860-747-1616.
