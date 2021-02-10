NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police released new details on Wednesday about the homicide of a Yale University student.
New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said the department is looking to locate a person of interest who has been identified as 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan.
He was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in North Haven and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
On Saturday night, 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, a Yale University student, was shot and killed.
The Yale graduate student was shot while in the area of Nash and Lawrence streets.
The police chief said earlier this week that they had developed information leading them to believe Jiang was targeted.
According to police, Pan is currently identified as a 'person of interest' in the case. His last known address is from Malden, MA.
As for a connection, all police have said is Pan is an MIT graduate, which is the same school that Jiang’s fiancé went to.
According to police, Pan had stolen a car out of Massachusetts, and made his way to Connecticut.
He was seen in North Haven following the shooting.
In fact, the police chief said officers in North Haven had recently come in contact with him, before it was determined he was a person of interest.
“We know this incident has rocked our community, particularly in East Rock, particularly at Yale University. We want you to know we stand with you, as we stand with every one of our community members. We are working day and night on this investigation to uncover what happened here and bring the individual to justice,” Chief Reyes said.
Jiang was attending the Yale School of Environment as a member of the class of 2022.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, members of New Haven's East Rock neighborhood, along with members of the anti-gun violence group Ice the Beef, held a vigil near the scene of where the shooting happened.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for funeral expenses and support Jiang's family.
