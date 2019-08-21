ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police are looking to speak with the relative of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead inside a home.
Police are looking to talk to 35-year-old Anthony Ward, who neighbors say is the victim's grandson.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said on Wednesday morning that Ward is not a suspect.
State police later issued a Silver Alert for Ward on Wednesday.
They described him as bald with brown eyes. He's 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Ward may have had contact with the victim as recently as Sunday, Fox said.
Police said they received a tip from a relative who had received a letter from Ward.
That relative brought the letter to the police department, prompting officers to go to the home on 2nd Avenue.
The 79-year-old woman was found, having died of blunt force, according to Fox.
Police said the letter mentioned Ward harming himself or others.
A search for a weapon is underway.
State police conducted a forensic look inside the home. However, Enfield police performed the underlying investigation.
Officers are also looking for the woman's vehicle.
The missing vehicle is a black 2013 Toyota Corolla, with the Connecticut license plate AS63916. It was reported stolen and police believe Ward may have taken it.
"He’s an individual that members of this agency have had interactions with in the past," Fox said. "At this point we’re characterizing him not specifically as a suspect, but as an individual that we certainly need to speak with in regard to this event."
Ward does have a criminal past, with four pending court cases.
Court documents show he rear-ended a car in Windsor, and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
Fox said there is no danger to the public.
All roads in the area are open to traffic.
Anyone with information about Ward's whereabouts is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.
