GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Guilford police are looking to identify a woman accused of using stolen credit cards.
Police said on Jan. 7, the woman allegedly smashed the passenger side window of a car parked at a local gym.
The woman stole a purse that was left on the passenger side floor.
A few minutes later, police said the woman was seen at Walmart in Guilford using stolen credit cards from the victim’s purse to make a $500 gift card purchase.
She tried to make a second one but the card was declined.
On Jan. 9, the woman was seen trying to cash a check in New York, which was stolen from a victim in Rhode Island, while using the identity of the Guilford victim.
The woman appears to be driving a gray or silver Dodge Caravan.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-453-8061.
Police are reminding the public that crimes of opportunity like this can and do happen.
“Please keep your valuables hidden or remove them from your vehicle and always lock your car,” police said.
