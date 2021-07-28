EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for at leas two people that fled the scene of a property damage incident.
Fire officials say it happened early Sunday morning on Main Street.
Authorities found a car had crashed through the front of the My Country Store, but no one was inside the vehicle.
Officials said they are looking for the driver and at least one other person that were inside the vehicle and fled the area on foot.
Further details regarding the status of the My Country Store weren't immediately available.
