RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Ridgefield police are looking for help from the community after an elderly woman was found seriously injured in a driveway on Monday.
The woman was found lying in a driveway, suffering from serious physical injuries.
She was found on Monday on High Ridge Road, between Catoonah Street and Griffth Lane.
Police are now trying to identify what caused these injuries.
Anyone who may have traveled on High Ridge Road between the hours of 11:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. is asked to contact police at 203-431-2799.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.