EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- A popular lakeside hangout in East Hampton was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday night.
The tiki hut at Angelico’s went up in flames and now police are looking for help as they investigate.
The section of the restaurant will be closed for some time, but the main dining room was cleared by the town’s health department to reopen.
“It’s just a beautiful place, it’s local, it’s East Hampton,” said Joe Goodreau.
In just four days Joe and Debbie Goodreau were planning on having a baby shower at Angelico’s for their daughter-in-law.
“It’s going to be the first boy on our side of the family, so it was going to be pretty exciting,” Debbie said.
The very popular tiki hut at Angelico’s is a summer escape for locals, and overnight, it went up in flames.
The dining room that overlooks Lake Pocotopaug is intact. The fire marshal and town health inspectors surveyed the damaged, looked through the restaurant and deemed it safe.
While longtime fans are happy the restaurant is getting back on its feet, their attention is now on the investigation.
The town’s fire marshal said the cause is still under investigation and they aren’t saying this was suspicious, but police in East Hampton are asking homeowners with any vantage point of the tiki bar to contact them if they have any surveillance.
Repeat customers like the Goodreau’s hope nothing malicious was behind it.
“They have music, bands, everyone local. It’s just fun out there,” Joe said.
The restaurant can remain open and owners are busy doing what they can to reopen, but the doors remained closed on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.