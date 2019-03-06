COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - State Police are looking for more information about a suspicious death in Colchester in 2018.
On May 19, James Edward Thomas Stone Jr. was found shot to death at his home located at the Golden Hill Paugussett Indian Reservation.
Detectives from State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad have been working this homicide for almost one year.
They are looking for additional assistance from the public on any information about this homicide.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact State Police at 860-896-3201.
All calls can be made anonymously.
