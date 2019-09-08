MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who police said robbed a bank in Manchester while wearing a short, blonde wig.
Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police Department said the robbery took place at the People’s United Bank inside of the Stop & Shop on Broad Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Lt. Shea said the man seen in surveillance video is wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.
The suspect allegedly showed a note to the teller, took the money, and fled on foot east toward Broad Street.
Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.