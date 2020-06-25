GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury police are looking for a station wagon that collided with a teenager on his dirt bike Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 12 p.m. on Griswold Street near House Street.
Police said the 16-year-old boy riding the dirt bike collided with the station wagon. He suffered a serious injury to his leg.
The driver of the station wagon fled the scene, but the car was later found on Bates Lane. The driver ran from police.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-633-8301.
