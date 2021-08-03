Robbery Suspect 02

Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank in Wethersfield.

 (Photo provided by Wethersfield Police)

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a bank robbery.

Robbery Suspect

According to Wethersfield Police, a woman walked into the People's United Bank inside the Stop and Shop on the Berlin Turnpike around 6:40 this past Friday and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect drove off in a primer-colored Ford Mustang with an undisclosed amount of money.

Mustang

Police said the Mustang in question has damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Foster with the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2864.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.