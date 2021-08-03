WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a bank robbery.
According to Wethersfield Police, a woman walked into the People's United Bank inside the Stop and Shop on the Berlin Turnpike around 6:40 this past Friday and demanded money from the teller.
The suspect drove off in a primer-colored Ford Mustang with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the Mustang in question has damage to its front passenger side.
Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Foster with the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2864.
