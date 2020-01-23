WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Waterbury are looking for a group of suspects accused in a criminal mischief incident that happened at Holy Land.
According to police, the incident happened between the night of Dec. 26 and the morning of Dec. 27.
It happened on the private property of Holy Land on Slocum Street.
Details of what exactly happened weren't released by police.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers at 203-755-1234.
