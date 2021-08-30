(WFSB) - Two car jackings in two towns in a span of 24 hours.
The first happened outside Mozzicato’s Bakery in Rocky Hill and the other at a West Hartford post office, all in broad daylight.
"It’s West Hartford. It’s not something that we typically we see, obviously. It’s a little disheartening, a little scary, but nothing shocks me anymore unfortunately that has been going on for a year and a half. Hopefully it’s just a one-time situation," West Hartford resident Avery Spalding tells us.
Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, a woman was mailing a letter at the Bishops Corner Post Office.
She told police she got back into her car and the doors automatically locked.
She said at her driver side door, a man demanded money and her car. The man said he had a gun.
The woman also said there were also three other men involved too.
Then, around 4 in the afternoon on Saturday, outside Mozzicato’s Bakery in Rocky Hill, a woman told police four to five suspects in a black Volkswagon SUV got out and went up to the woman as she was sitting in her car.
One suspect pulled her from the vehicle, said he had gun, and demanded she give him her cell phone.
In both cases, they took off with cars.
The mayor of Rocky Hill took to social media about this incident.
"It’s not acceptable. We are going to continue to fight hard to make sure that we are able to tackle this. You deserve a safe community," Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta stated.
After the rash of car thefts, she says she’s been asking state lawmakers to help change the laws and these car jackings are no different.
"I’ve worked on so many working groups to get lawmakers to understand that there needs to be a collaborative approach. At the local level, we can do our part that our police department has what it needs to combat this type of crime but we need changes at the state level," Marotta added.
Both victims weren’t hurt. Police are looking for the suspects.
In both cases, police say the suspects are black men. No word on ages yet.
West Hartford Police believe the suspects committed other crimes in the greater Hartford area.
