ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a man accused of ramming his vehicle into an Enfield cruiser over the weekend.
The incident unfolded Sunday around 1 in the afternoon when police went to investigate a report of a theft at a local retail establishment.
Officers found the suspect in question seated inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
In the midst of their conversation with the man, police saw the suspect moving around suspiciously, leading them to believe that he may be reaching for a weapon, which prompted police to try to remove him from his car.
The man failed to comply and reversed his car before speeding forward, striking an Enfield police cruiser in the process.
Officers went after the vehicle, but later called off their pursuit due to the suspect's reckless behavior.
Police have not been able to positively identify the man in question.
Anyone that recognizes this man or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-8911.
