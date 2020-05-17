MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are continuing to investigate a crash that happened just before 8:00 Saturday night.
Officials say that they are looking to identify the operator of a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle that was involved in the crash.
The operator is described as a 5'9" white male that weighs approximately 165 pounds and is about 25-35 years old.
Authorities say the operator has numerous tattoos along his body.
We have reached out to the Milford Police Department, but they have not yet replied to our request for further comment.
Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Milford Police Department's Traffic Unit at 203-878-5244.
