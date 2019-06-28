GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Guilford police are investigating thefts from several farm stands around town.
Police posted on Facebook that the majority of farm stands in town use the “honor system” when it comes to payment. The farmers and staff are at their farms working and leave the products for purchase at the stand.
People are supposed to leave money in the secured box, but police have been receiving reports of people taking items but not leaving money.
Due to the increase of this issue, farm stands have invested in cameras and now have evidence to provide when filing reports of theft.
A farm stand on Durham Road reported a theft on June 12 at approximately 12 p.m.
The farm stand caught a man driving a black 1999-2003 Ford King Ranch pickup truck taking items from the stand.
Anyone who can identify this man or has information about the theft is asked to contact Guilford police at 203-453-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.