STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WFSB) -- State police are looking track down three suspects accused of breaking into cars in Stafford Springs.
The break-ins were reported on Woodland Drive in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.
Police said the vehicles the suspects got into were unlocked.
The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras, and were driving in a white SUV, which was later found in Hartford.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-684-3777.
Folks are also reminded to lock their vehicles at night and take valuables out of them.
