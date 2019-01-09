MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police were called to a home on Wednesday evening where a person barricaded themselves inside.
According to police, 18-year-old Daniel Amoboateng Jr. was wanted on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.
They responded to a home on Elro Street when three individuals exited the home and told police Amoboateng Jr. would not come out.
Police said Amoboateng was barricaded in the attic of the home.
Officers were able to negotiate with Amoboateng who peacefully came out.
He is being held on a $250,000 bond for first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, second-degree assault of a pregnant person and several other charges.
