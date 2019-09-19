EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in East Haven made an arrest after a utility worker was robbed of his belongings at knife point on Tuesday.
Officials say officers were dispatched to Thompson Street for a report of a robbery. The utility worker was working at a utility box with a box cutter at the time of the robbery.
Police say Louis Pilotti, 30, put the box cutter to the worker’s arm and demanded money. The suspect also took the worker’s company cell phone and wallet.
Pilotti was found walking through the Countryside Condos, said police. Officials found the box cutter used in the robbery at a residence Pilotti was staying at with a friend.
Officials say a State Police trooper and K9 helped find the utility worker’s cell phone near the residence.
Pilotti was charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the second degree. He was held on a $100,000 bond and was in court on Wednesday.
