WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - Police have arrested a man following an armed robbery in Winsted Saturday night.
Police say the robbery happened around 8:50 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 60 South Main Street. Officers responded to an alarm call for the robbery.
The suspect displayed a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk. They fled with about $500.00 in cash, police said.
Officers learned the suspect fled the scene and headed east on Route 44.
Police say nobody was injured in the incident.
Winsted police and neighboring law enforcement then searched for the suspect's vehicle, a white VW Jetta with Connecticut license plate AX41262.
East Hartford police stopped the suspect's vehicle around 2:05 a.m. Sunday morning.
The operator, Tequan Colvin, 27, of East Hartford, was arrested without incident.
Police say the weapon and mask used in the robbery were seized.
Colvin is charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree threatening, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Colvin is being held on a $100,000 bond.
