WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Watertown police said they have made an arrest following the death of a 70-year-old woman earlier this month.
On Jan. 9, 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz was found dead inside her home on Bushnell Avenue.
The medical examiner called the death a homicide and said Stanisz was found with blunt impact injuries to her head and neck.
On Monday, police said they had arrested 48-year-old William Bayarinas, and charged him with murder, felony murder, home invasion, larceny, and burglary.
He used to live in a house just down the street from Stanisz, according to police.
“This was a senseless, brutal and violent assault, perpetrated by a thug, who had no respect for human life," said Watertown Police Chief John Gavallas.
He added that Bayarinas had been released from Dept. of Corrections custody on Jan. 4, the Friday before the murder.
On Jan. 9, Police said Bayarinas, along with a man identified as Paul Crampton, allegedly robbed a Waterbury pizza shop, and we’re then driving around town in Stanisz’s PT Cruiser.
The car was later located in downtown Waterbury on the same day police discovered her body.
Stanisz was a retired teacher.
Watertown police said they submitted several pieces of evidence to the state forensic lab for testing, with police saying the results connected Bayarinas to the crime.
Police have not disclosed the murder weapon or a motive, but as to a connection between her and her alleged killer, Gavallas said "We believe that he had been acquainted with the victim. They’re not friends but he used to live in the neighborhood. I believe he knew Mrs. Stanisz’s late husband and I think that’s where the connection perhaps came in."
Bayarinas is being held on a $2 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said they cannot comment on the potential involvement of anyone else.
The chief says Bayarinas stole a 26-inch DYNEX brand LCD television from the home and sold it to someone on the street.
They’d like to talk with whomever bought it, stressing that person is not in any trouble, but saying it’s an important piece of evidence in this case and they need it back.
what do know...just released from dept of corrections and now an innocent woman is dead! same thing over and over in CT!! and liberals want more and more of these people released into the public with "prison reform".... i say use them for experiments! nobody cares because it's not their family member so nobody changes anything! CT is a liberal cesspool...u just had a chance to change it and u failed!
