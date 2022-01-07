GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Glastonbury made an arrest following a spree of car burglaries last November, officials said.
Glastonbury police arrested Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of New Britain.
The Glastonbury Police Department worked with the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force in the investigation.
Police say the burglaries happened in the morning hours of November 15.
Multiple residents reported car burglaries involving a gray Infiniti sedan.
That morning, residents reported a group of teen males seen running onto properties on Kinne Road and trying to steal a vehicle on Kreiger Lane.
Police say later that morning, a woman reported her wallet and credit cards were stolen from her vehicle parked at the end of the walking trail on House Street.
Multiple fraudulent purchases were made with the cards, police said.
Around 9:39 a.m. a man reported seeing a male enter his vehicle before stealing a license plate off another vehicle at a parking lot on Glastonbury Boulevard.
The stolen Infiniti fled police after being located later that day.
Police say the stolen vehicle was recovered the next day in West Hartford.
On November 23, Rodriguez was apprehended in another stolen vehicle in Hartford.
Hartford police charged Rodriguez with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Upon further investigation, authorities learned Rodriguez was part one of the teens that burglarized vehicles in Glastonbury on November 15.
Glastonbury police obtained arrest warrants for Rodriguez and arrested him on January 6.
Rodriguez faces charges of two counts of burglary third degree, attempt to commit larceny sixth degree, conspiracy to commit burglary third degree, attempt to commit burglary third degree, two counts of larceny sixth degree, attempt to commit larceny sixth degree, conspiracy to commit larceny sixth degree, two counts of credit card theft, and three counts of illegal use of a credit card.
Police say Rodriguez also faces charges in other towns.
