MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the city of Middletown.
On June 7, officers responded to Washington Street (Rt. 66) near Pearl Street around 1:55 a.m. for a report of a male that was assaulted with a knife.
Arriving officers located an injured male party in the road in need of medical assistance.
The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Middletown resident Andrew Brown was then transported to Middlesex Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Rt. 66 between Pearl and Broad Streets was shut down as part of the investigation and was reopened around 6:15 a.m.
Around 10:30 Tuesday night, New Britain Police arrested 25-year-old Middletown Tevin Perry on murder-related charges in connection to Brown's death.
He is slated to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.