MASHANTUCKET (WFSB) - The Mashantucket Tribal Police made an arrest for a stabbing that occurred on New Year's Eve.
The police department arrested Kevin Shan in New London on Tuesday morning.
Shan was charged with first-degree assault, violation of a protective order and breach of peace.
He has a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
