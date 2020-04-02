HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made an arrest following the homicide of a 16-year-old earlier this month.
A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in the death of Daviyon Morrell.
The suspect hasn’t been identified, but is in custody.
The shooting happened on Lenox Street on March 12.
RELATED: Hartford police identify teen killed in shooting
When police arrived on the scene, they found Morrell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.