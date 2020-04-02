Lenox St Hartford homicide VO raw.mp4_v_frame_1128.jpg

The homicide happened on Lenox Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made an arrest following the homicide of a 16-year-old earlier this month.

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in the death of Daviyon Morrell.

The suspect hasn’t been identified, but is in custody.

The shooting happened on Lenox Street on March 12.

RELATED: Hartford police identify teen killed in shooting

When police arrived on the scene, they found Morrell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he died.

