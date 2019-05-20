MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a man's death in Milford.
The man was found on property near Woodmont Road and Anderson Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Police have identified the man as 49-year-old Christopher Peckham of Milford.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said the man suffered some kind of recent trauma and they're trying to determine if that was a factor in his death.
According to police, 57-year-old Ricky Garcia of Anderson Avenue was arrested for first-degree manslaughter.
Police said 12 people live on the property and are potential witnesses. They said some live in the home while others live in vehicles and tents.
"As we speak we are interviewing people that were present," said Officer Michael DeVito, Milford Police Department. "Some saw some stuff, some didn't."
DeVito added that there was some kind of confrontation, however the details are limited.
"Exactly what it was, some people are having difficulty with the memory, some are contradicting each other, so we’re trying to work through all that," DeVito said.
There is no word on what caused Peckham's death at this time.
(1) comment
How in the world did the City of Milford allow people to live like this? In the house, in tents, in vehicles?! Their chief building official needs to be terminated, and the city needs to accept some culpability for this man's death.
