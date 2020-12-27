EAST HAVEN (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in the murder of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.
Police are expected to release more information later Sunday.
Aleman-Popoca was found dead in Branford in July and police have been searching for her killer since.
