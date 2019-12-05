STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Stonington Police are searching for a suspect who they said severely stabbed a woman in Pawcatuck on Saturday morning.
Police said officers had a warrant out for the arrest of 43-year-old Pawcatuck man, Carlton T. Henderson, on domestic violence related charges.
On Thursday, police charged Henderson with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal attemtp to commit assault on a police officer.
Stonington Police Department Captain Todd M. Olson said officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on Mechanic Street just after 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman with stab wounds. She was taken to Westerly Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Stonington Police and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes are investigation this case.
