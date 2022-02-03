WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Three males were arrested in Waterbury after illegally possessing firearms, police said.
Authorities say they took a 16-year-old male juvenile into custody in the area of Meriden Road and Beecher Avenue around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
“The identified juvenile had an active felony arrest warrant for the recent theft of a stolen car and shooting incident,” Waterbury police said.
Police say the juvenile was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun when taken into custody.
The handgun was a ghost gun and did not have a make or model, police said.
Authorities say the juvenile is a repeat offender and was involved in other incidents with Waterbury police.
Two other males were present when the juvenile was taken into custody, police said.
The individuals were identified as Daniel Cronin-Tarantino, 20, and Bahsir Wilson, 22, both of Waterbury.
“Through various investigative means both of these individuals were also found to be in possession of a loaded Ruger .357 revolver and loaded Ruger 9mm handgun,” Waterbury police said. “It should be noted that both Tarantino and Wilson are known to the WPD due to their involvement in several firearms related incidents within the City of Waterbury.”
The juvenile was charged with larceny first degree, assault first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a large capacity magazine, illegal sale/delivery of firearm, and interfering with an officer.
Tarantino was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale/delivery of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and interfering with an officer.
He is held on a $500,000 bond and was arraigned in court Thursday.
Wilson was charged with failure to appear warrant for a robbery first degree charge with a firearm, illegal sale/delivery of a firearm, tampering with evidence, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, altercation of a firearm’s identification mark, and interfering with a police officer.
Wilson is held on a $750,000 bond and was arraigned in court Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.