FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Fairfield Police Department made three arrests after an investigation into the Department of Public Works and allegations of contamination at the site.
Officials say detectives investigated the allegations for the past two years.
Julian Enterprise was managing the Public Works site under contract with the town when detectives began investigating the allegations.
According to police, the criminal investigation was started in coordination with the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office, and evidence of law violations were found. A Superior Court Judge determined probable cause existed for the arrests of the accused suspects after allegations were investigated and arrest warrant affidavits were completed.
“The primary focus of this investigation was to ensure the safety and well-being of the Town and all of its residents,” said Captain Robert Kalamaras. “This investigation has troubled all of us within the organization, as we know it will with the community as well.”
Jason Julian, 49, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the case. His charges include Handling Solid Waste without a Permit, New Discharge without a Permit, Larceny 1st Degree (4 counts), Forgery 1st Degree, Forgery 2nd Degree (4 counts), Paying Kickbacks, and Illegal Dumping of Bulky/Hazardous Waste (2 counts).
Scott Bartlett, 57, was arrested on Monday and charged with Violation of Solid Waste Facility Requirements, Illegal Discharge of Materials into Waters, Larceny 1st Degree (3 counts), Forgery 2nd Degree (4 counts), Receiving Kickbacks, and Illegal Dumping of Bulky/Hazardous Waste.
Joseph Michelangelo, 57, was also arrested Monday and charged with Illegal Dumping Bulk/Hazardous Waste-Imminent Danger, 1st Illegal Dumping Bulk/Hazardous Waste, Solid Waste without a Permit – Imminent Danger, Illegal Discharge of Materials into Waters, and Forgery 2nd Degree (2 counts).
Officials said the case is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Fairfield Police Department.
"It was our responsibility to ensure that this incident was thoroughly investigated, and it remains our responsibility that we reaffirm to the Fairfield Community of our commitment to provide professional public safety," said Captain Kalamaras.
Police say Julian, Bartlett, and Michelangelo were released on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on August 7 at 9:30 a.m.
