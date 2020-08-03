OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 14-year-old from Bridgeport who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Oxford.
According to police, they were notified on Tuesday morning that 14-year-old Jose Nunez was missing. He was reported missing by his mother.
After receiving a tip that he may have been the victim of a homicide, police searched a wooded area on Wyant Road in Oxford.
That’s where they found Nunez’s body.
A traffic stop on Route 67 in Oxford Wednesday led to the arrest of a suspect, who was identified as 19-year-old Diante Willoughby.
He was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
On August 3, detectives secured a juvenile arrest warrant for a 14-year-old male from Bridgeport who was complicit in the murder of Nunez. The juvenile made admission to detectives regarding his role in Nunez's death.
The juvenile was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Police said the investigation remains active at this time.
On Tuesday, police had received unconfirmed information that a homicide had been committed in Bridgeport and that the deceased body was dumped somewhere outside of the city.
However, at that time detectives were not able to confirm that it was linked to the missing teen, nor did they have information on where the body may have been dumped.
The later received further information on Wednesday, which led officers to Oxford.
“On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department I want to express our condolences to the family of Jose Nunez. This is a tragic incident that is felt throughout our entire community. We cannot imagine the tremendous loss that Jose’s family and friends are feeling at this time,” stated Chief Perez. “I would like to thank our Detective Bureau and officers for working diligently to seek justice for Jose and his family.”
