NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after killing his girlfriend's cat in Naugatuck on Monday night, said police.
Police say they were called to an apartment on North Main Street for a possible domestic dispute.
Police say officers learned Christopher Monteleone, 25, killed his girlfriend's cat.
There was a history of domestic abuse toward the victim and her cat, said police.
Officer's found the cat's remains, which were then transported to the UConn Necropsy Lab for evaluation.
Monteleone was charged with cruelty to animals in the first degree and held on a $100,000 bond.
