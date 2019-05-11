PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested for multiple charges early Saturday morning in Plainfield after interfering with an officer at a traffic stop, said police.
Police say Richard Hall, 39, of Danielson, was stopped around 12:24 a.m. on Norwich Road after passing a police officer at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.
According to police, Hall exited his vehicle and started screaming at the officer. As he approached the police cruiser, the officer instructed him to get back in his vehicle. A struggle ensued after Hall disobeyed the officer and was taken to the ground in the opposing lane of traffic.
Police searched Hall and found a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl. Several containers of partially consumed alcohol were found in his vehicle.
Hall was charges with Interfering with an Officer, Drinking While Operating a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Narcotics, Passing in a No Passing Zone, and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 Non-Surety Bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.
