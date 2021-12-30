HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested Wednesday for a November shooting in Hamden, officials say.
Police say a vehicle traveling on Manila Avenue was struck and an 18-year-old female suffered a graze wound in the shooting.
Officers responded to the area of Manila Avenue and Oregon Avenue for reports of shots fired on November 27 around 9 p.m.
Upon investigation, Detective Shawn Nutcher with the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit found the occupant of the vehicle was the target of the shooting.
Police say Cristian Calle, 20, of New Haven, was identified as the shooter.
Calle was arrested on December 29 and charged with Assault 1st Degree – Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Breach of Peace 1st Degree, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.
Police say Calle is scheduled to appear in court on February 9, 2022 and held on a $500,000 bond.
