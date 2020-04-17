NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London arrested a man Friday after he solicited sexual acts from a juvenile, officials say.
Police say Ricardo Naccarato, 34, of Wallingford, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt/ sexual assault 2nd degree and criminal attempt/ risk of injury to a minor.
Naccarato's bond was set at $50,000.
The criminal investigation was conducted by New London Police detectives and members of the FBI-New Haven Violent Crimes against Children Task Force.
Anyone with information on criminal activity in New London is asked to call the police department at 860-447-5269 extension 0.
Anonymous tips may be sent by texting NLPDTip and the information to Tip411 (847411).
