MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown Police arrested a man who was attempting to climb into a child’s bedroom through the window.
The attempted robbery happened on Maynard Street.
An officer who received a description of the suspect, recognized the description match the description of a neighbor.
A sergeant and K-9 tracked the suspect and determined it was a neighbor, Matthew Ryan Bissonnette.
Bissonnette was identified as the suspect by the victim. He later confessed to the attempted burglary.
Police said Bissonnette had five warrants out for his arrest. He was then taken into custody and is being held on $235,000 bond.
