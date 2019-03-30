NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning on Elm Street and Howe Street in New Haven, said police.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, officers responded to the area at 2:40 a.m. Saturday after receiving a Shotspotter gunfire alert.
Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting.
The victim, a 30-year-old man from New Haven, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and arm, said Duff.
The victim was transported to Yale- New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.