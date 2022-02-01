HARFTORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford Tuesday night, police said.
Police say they responded to the area of 590 Albany Avenue for a shotspotter activation around 6:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim is a male in his twenties.
He is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Hartford Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
