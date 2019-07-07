GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured overnight at a hookah lounge in Groton.
Groton Police say they arrived at the Midnight Hookah Lounge around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday morning. While doing a patrol check, they learned there was an altercation just before their arrival.
While responding to a large crowd in the parking lot, officers learned New London Police were at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with a stabbing victim.
Officials say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at the lounge.
Members of the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating the stabbing.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860)441-6712.
