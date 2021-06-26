Spencer Kraus

Spencer Kraus was charged in connection with a motorcycle crash in Tolland.

 (Photo provided by CT State Police)

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - An Ellington man is facing several charges after a crash in Tolland Saturday.

It occurred at the corner of Hunter and Crystal Lake Roads around 1:15 in the morning.

State Police say a vehicle had struck a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was injured in the collision, but it is unclear if they received medical treatment on scene or needed to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, Spencer Kraus, 24, of Ellington, failed a field sobriety test.

Kraus was arrested and later taken to Rockville General Hospital to be evaluated.

State Police charged Kraus with OUI, evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury, second degree assault with a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a stop sign.

He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.