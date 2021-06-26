TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - An Ellington man is facing several charges after a crash in Tolland Saturday.
It occurred at the corner of Hunter and Crystal Lake Roads around 1:15 in the morning.
State Police say a vehicle had struck a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was injured in the collision, but it is unclear if they received medical treatment on scene or needed to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, Spencer Kraus, 24, of Ellington, failed a field sobriety test.
Kraus was arrested and later taken to Rockville General Hospital to be evaluated.
State Police charged Kraus with OUI, evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury, second degree assault with a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a stop sign.
He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.
