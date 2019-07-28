NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Nash Street and Lawrence Street.
Police say the victim told officers he was standing near the intersection waiting for a friend when a male wearing a face mask displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's valuables.
The robber took the victim's money and then shot the victim in the leg, said police. He then fled on Lawrence Street toward Nicoll Street.
Officials say the victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The streets have since reopened after detectives canvassed the area.
