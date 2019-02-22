NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A man is in stable condition after being stuck by a car on Thursday night in New Britain, police said.
Police say a 57-year-old man was struck in the area of Corbin Avenue and Osgood Avenue. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The operator of the vehicle, an 81-year-old man from Bristol, was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, said police.
Police say there have not been any charges filed against the driver.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Sergeant Steven King at 860-826-3071.
