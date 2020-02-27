COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl and threatening to kill her if she told anyone.
Coventry police said Santiago Coj-Morente, 21, of Willimantic was taken into custody on Wednesday.
They said the incident happened on Aug. 28, 2019.
A juvenile victim reported that Coj-Morente sexually assaulted her with force and later threatened to kill her if she ratted him out.
Police reported that Coj-Morente previously knew the victim.
They did not release the location of the crime in order to protect the identity of the victim.
Coj-Morente was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree threatening.
He was held on a court-set bond of $200,000 and given a court date of Thursday in Rockville.
