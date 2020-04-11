SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating after a man crashed on Route 8 in Shelton and stole the vehicle of a person that helped him Saturday morning.
Police say Jose Cancel, 27, of Waterbury, crashed into a guard rail and struck the rock outcropping on Route 8 south near Exit 12. The car rolled over.
Good Samaritans helped Cancel get out of the vehicle. He was not injured.
Police say Cancel then stole one of the good Samaritan's vehicles.
Cancel was later involved in a crash where he struck a tree in Shelton.
The crash into the tree is being investigated by Shelton police.
