MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police are investigating after they say a woman was assaulted by a man she met online.
Police say the incident happened on November 21 of last year.
The man assaulted the victim after she let him into her home.
Police called medical attention for the victim.
Authorities say the man stole the woman’s vehicle and wallet.
The vehicle was later recovered by police in Meriden the next day.
Jonathan King, 32, was arrested and taken into custody on February 15.
King faces charges of robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree, strangulation second degree, larceny in the third degree, unlawful restraint first degree, threatening first degree, and operating under suspension.
He has a bond of $20,000.
“The first time you meet with someone we recommend it is in a public place with other people around, not at your house,” Meriden police said. “Always make sure family or a friend knows where you will be and how to make contact with you.”
