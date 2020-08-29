(WFSB) - Connecticut and Rhode Island officials are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a teen that has been missing since early August.
CT State Police say 16-year-old Marissa St. Angelo was last seen and reported missing out of Rumford, RI back on August 9.
Marissa is described as a 5'2" white female that weighs approximately 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on Marissa's whereabouts is asked to contact East Providence, RI Police at 401-435-7600.
