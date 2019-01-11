COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken into custody on Thursday for a bank robbery in Coventry that happened back in December.
Joshua Krajewski, 29, of Dayville, robbed a Key Bank on the Boston Turnpike on Dec. 7 around 4 p.m., police said.
Officers said Krajewski passed the teller a note which demanded money. An undetermined amount of cash was taken.
No weapon was shown or implied.
Police received information about Krajewski through tips from the public.
He was arrested at his home.
Krajewski was charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny. He's being held on a $50,000 court-set bond.
He'll be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court in Friday.
