Police arrested a man who they said had been driving for 17 miles in the wrong direction on Interstate 395 in Plainfield on Saturday.
Police arrested 37-year-old, Nebraska resident, Kory Langan and charged him with driving while under the influence, reckless driving, failing to obey an officer, and driving on the wrong way of a highway.
Troopers from Troop D received 37 calls into dispatch about a wrong way driver traveling southbound on I-395 in the northbound lane.
Troop D and Troop E troopers located and surrounded Langan but said Langan kept driving and nearly striking some of the officers.
Troopers said stop sticks were deployed and Langan was arrested.
Police said no one was injured during the pursuit or arrest.
