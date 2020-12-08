WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Waterbury.
The shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon, the Waterbury mayor's office confirmed.
The officer is expected to be okay.
Connecticut State Police said they were responding to an incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street in Waterbury.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
#CSPAdvisory State Police Troopers and Detectives are assisting Waterbury Police Department with an active incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street. Avoid the area. Expect heavy police activity.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 8, 2020
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.